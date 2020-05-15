Anne Perry’s works featuring William Monk and the team of Charlotte and Thomas Pitt have already firmly established her as one of the bestselling authors of today.
Most recently she expanded her literary works with the publication of Death in Focus, a riveting novel set in the days just prior to World War II.
Elena Standish, age 28, and her older sister Margot are vacationing along the beautiful Italian coast, barely aware that world events are about to turn their existence upside down. Margot, one of millions of young British women widowed by World War I, is just now beginning to move forward with her life. Elena’s talents as a photographer have found inspiration in the stunning local Italian countryside. Of the two sisters, Elena has the reputation of being the more level-headed.
But then she meets Ian, a strikingly handsome man, and falls in love. But after only a few hours of bliss, he suddenly announces he has been called away and must leave. Without consulting Margot or anyone else in her family. Elena spontaneously goes with him.
During their train ride from Italy to Paris, Ian is murdered. His final words to Elena are a directive that will take her to Berlin to deliver a message. It’s a message that could change the fate of Europe.
Meanwhile, Elena’s father, a British diplomat, goes about his business in London, blithely unaware of the dangers posed by Hitler and Mussolini. On the other hand, Elena’s grandfather, whose work with the MI6 remains top secret (even his wife, son, and granddaughters don’t know his story), is firmly convinced that Hitler and Mussolini must be stopped and that World War II is inevitable.
As the days pass, Elena, whose whereabouts remain a mystery to her family, finds herself a target of the Gestapo and in great danger. Gradually her grandfather begins to connect the dots and comes to realize only hours remain in order to rescue his beloved granddaughter.
From the moment I read the first paragraph of Death in Focus, I was hooked. It is one of the most gripping spy novels I have read in a long time, and, if I don’t miss my guess, will appear on the big screen before too long.
Stokely Memorial Library now has Death in Focus. Check it out now; it’s a humdinger!
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by telephone at 423-623-3832.
