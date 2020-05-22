Rita Mae Brown’s series featuring “Sister” Jane Arnold and her foxhunting friends in Virginia has quite a following. I’m proud to be included in that number.
Brown’s latest book in the series, Scarlet Fever, not only challenges readers to sift through clues and determine a killer’s identity, but it also forces us to look inward and examine our own feelings about one of the most serious issues facing America today.
And, no, I will not tell you what that issue is.
It’s February in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, but Sister and her friends are not easily deterred from riding to the hounds. The group brave the icy weather more than once in their pursuit of the elusive foxes as they look forward to warmer temperatures in the coming spring.
But then the body of Harry Dunbar is found at the bottoms of the steps to a local store. With a cracked skull, there’s little doubt that he’s dead.
But was his death accidental or were there darker forces involved?
Dunbar, a member of the Jefferson Hunt Club, owned an antique store and dealt in museum-quality pieces. Along the way, however, he has made several enemies, particularly two brothers who feel he took advantage of them and greatly underpaid the family for priceless pieces.
With this as a backdrop, Brown weaves another intriguing tale for her readers.
Trust me – the end will leave your jaw on the floor and a troubling feeling in your heart.
Stokely Memorial Library now has Scarlet Fever, along with Brown’s other books, all of which are excellent works.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by telephone at 423-623-3832.
