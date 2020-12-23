Anthony and Marcie Stokely of Del Rio will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on December 28.
Anthony and Marcie are members of Mulberry Gap United Methodist Church.
Anthony serves as a lay minister, and Marcie serves as the director of children and youth ministries.
Anthony and Marcie have six children : Alexander (Mychaela), Abigail, Sarah, Jonathan-David, Priscilla and Isaac.
Anthony is the son of R.L. and Lora Stokely, and Marcie is the daughter of Edith Ramsey and the late Layton Ramsey.
Anthony is the grandson of Tessie Bradshaw and the late Hugh Bradshaw, and the late Willie and Opal Worley.
Marcie is the granddaughter of the late Theodore and Nannie Ramsey, and the late Woodrow and Pauline Martin.
