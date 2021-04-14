James and Gail Frisbee celebrated their 50th anniversary on April 3, 2021.
The couple were married at West End Baptist Church by Reverend Tom Mooty in 1971.
They have two children, Angela Messer (Scotty) of Russellville, TN, and Stacy Fine of Mocksville NC. Charlie Messer is the couples only grandchild.
Gail is the daughter of Haskell and Emma Fox of Newport. James is the son of Coy and Helen Frisbee, also of Newport.
James worked for the TN Department of Transportation for 30 years, and also served as Cocke County Recreation Department Director for eight years Gail worked as a teacher's assistant for 27 years, and also worked as a hairdresser for eight years.
The couple enjoys family trips to the beach and watching their grandson play ball.
They also enjoy attending Yankees baseball games and attending their church. James likes to spend his days fishing.
