Happy 50th wedding anniversary
Robert and Barbara ‘Barb’ (Clevenger) Mathis of Newport are celebrating their Golden Wedding anniversary today, July 4. They were married in 1970 and have two sons: Rob (Missy) and Chuck (Heather), all of Newport, and five grandchildren: Robbie (Kenzie), Ikie, Izzie, Gracie, and Sophie. They recently welcomed their first great-grandchild, Robert Jackson Mathis.

