Deer

Female deer in the woods.

I’ve written several articles about our native white tail deer, and every time I do my research I get inundated with information. White tail deer is the most popular game animal in eastern U.S., and there’s been a lot written about it.

What struck me most in my study about the white-tails is how well adapted they are to survive predators, which around here include dogs, coyotes, humans, and bears. A deer contains a lot of meat protein and is a prize catch. To fend off being eaten they have fast escape capability, using those long, thin legs for speed and jumping ability, even through woods and dense brush. They are designed for a quick getaway, but when chased for an extended period, such as by dogs, they soon tire out and are vulnerable to attack.

