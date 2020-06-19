ROME, GEORGIA—Two local residents are among the students at Berry College named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.
In order to achieve this status, a student must post an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Local students earning this distinction were Tucker Seay of White Pine and Emma Talley of Morristown.
