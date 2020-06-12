MORRISTOWN—Walters State Community College has released the names of 339 students earning a spot on the President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.
To achieve this status, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing at least 12 hours of college credit.
Cocke County students named to the President’s List include Sarah Mae Betz, Elijah Dillard Black, and Angelia Renea Myers, all of Cosby; Holly Danielle Jacobs and Madelyn Sarah Stokely, both of Del Rio; Cassidy Lane Allen, Chelsay J. Burns, Jill Lee Cody, Amber Kathleen Fields, Craig Allen Hansel, Alissa Sky Kaiser, Jorie J. Marinucci, Diane McNelly, Heidi Lynn Mobley, Cole Preston Morehouse, Philip Wayne Morgan, Tabitha La Shae Prahlow, Madison Ann Seay, Miranda N. Sparks, Brandon Garrett Stokely, Jonathan Matthew Stokely, Mitzi Jean Stout, and Ronnie Jacob Sutton, all of Newport; and Catherine M. Holloway, Emmaline Joanna Neas, Evan Nathaniel Nease, and Brandon Andrew Waddell, all of Parrottsville.
Jefferson County students include Abigail Lynn Anderson, Stephanie Puryear Canfield, Morgan Faith Coffey, Kaley Ashton Hendricks, Logan R. Inman, Meghan Corinne Jones, Ariel Dawn Lane, Zoe Riley Tolzmann, and Travis Shane Wills, all from Dandridge, and Chloe Susanne Averett and Thomas Charles Taylor, both of White Pine.
