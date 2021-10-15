Bandit Bridge will perform at the Appalachian Auditorium at St. James, 3220 St. James Road Greeneville, TN on October 23 at 7 p.m.
Get ready for a flood of memories as Nick Fillers and Bandit Bridge takes you back with a wave of oldies from the 60s and 70s. Songs from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Clapton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, ZZ Top, Keith Whitley to name a few, and of course Elvis.
Bandmates David Lewis (lead guitar), Eric Shelton (Bass), Roger Sams (drums) join Nick (vocals, guitar) to rock the house. Dancing shoes encouraged for the dance floor.
Tickets are $15, available at appalachian-auditorium.org. All proceeds from ticket sales are used to continue to update the auditorium owned by St. James Lutheran Church, as well as help support the cost for artist fees.
Free tickets are available to people who go to Appalachian Helping Hands and Jacob’s Well, ministries that are based in the St. James Community Center. An option on the website to pay it forward is available to help these people get free tickets.
The Appalachian Auditorium at St. James is operated by the St. James Community Center, a non-profit organization. The mission is to bring quality live entertainment to the southern part of Greene County and beyond at an affordable ticket price. Thanks to some great sponsors, all the tickets will be kept at $15.00.
For venue and ticket information visit https://www.appalachian-auditorium.org/.
For more information, contact Phyllis Shelton at phyllis@ltcconsultants.com, (615) 406-3908 or Pat Bonnett at bonnettpatricia@gmail.com, 423-312-4392.
