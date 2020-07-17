JEFFERSON CITY—The historic Glenmore Mansion in Jefferson City will remain closed for the remainder of Summer 2020.
Members of the Glenmore Board of Directors voted recently to cancel public tours for the remaining three months of the summer tour season, August through October. The mansion has been closed since May. The board expressed hope that the mansion can reopen for Christmas tours the first two weekends in December.
Phil Kindred, vice-president of the Glenmore Preservation Society, Inc., said, “We regret having to close Glenmore to the public for the 2020 season, but the potential risk factor for our volunteers and the public remains too high. Glenmore operates as a House Museum and is thus deemed a non-essential business.
“History is a wonderful and interesting part of our lives in East Tennessee and we miss having the freedom to enjoy this pursuit. On the other hand, the health risks from COVID-19 have yet to be fully understood.”
In making this decision, the board took into consideration the fact that most of the museum docents fall into the high-risk category due to age and/or personal health factors. Several docents have personal high-risk health issues, such as respiratory or heart, and have been advised by their physicians not to take unnecessary risks to exposure.
“Glenmore volunteers continue to care for the house and grounds,” Kindred continued. “The small flower gardens, the herb garden, and the grounds remain open for those who wish to walk around the mansion’s exterior and take photos of family with Glenmore as a backdrop.”
