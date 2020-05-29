Moodys to celebrate 71 years
James and Artha Moody of Newport will celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary on June 5. They were married in Georgia in 1949. They are the parents of the late James B. Moody (Dandridge), Jeanette Zaddock (Seymour), and Douglas Moody (Michigan). They have have five grandchildren: Melanie Coffey (Morristown), Kristi Shultz (Sevierville), Paul Zaddock (Texas), Brian Moody (Michigan), and the late Randal Moody (Michigan). They also have six great-grandchildren. They will celebrate this monumental milestone with family and friends. This photo was taken in 1953.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

