MARYVILLE—Two Cocke County students were among those earning degrees from Maryville College at the close of Spring 2020 semester.
Megan Waddell of Cosby earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies/Global, and Dallas Brock of Newport earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
Additionally, Waddell was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester for having a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade lower than a “C”, and no incompletes for the semester.
