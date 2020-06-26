Mantooths celebrate 30th wedding anniversary

Terry Dale and Crystal Mantooth celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on June 21, 2020. They have built a life they love during these last 30 years. Terry is the Steel Buyer at Renold, where he has worked for 30 years. Crystal, a nurse for 25 years, is LPN/Office Coordinator for Rural Medical Services-Newport where she has worked 23 years. They have two children: Kalsea (Kristoffer) Sutton and Tyler (Megan) Mantooth, and two grandchildren: Kalvary and Kayleb Sutton. Terry and Crystal love and attend Reidtown Community Church where he is a deacon and both are junior youth directors. Terry is the son of Brenda Wines Mantooth and the late Terry R. Mantooth, and Crystal is the daughter of Johnathan and Judy Gregg.
