Betty Miller celebrates 81st birthday
Betty Moore of Hartford recently celebrated her 81st birthday on April 12. Betty is the daughter of the late Ben and Ida Ford. She is the mother of Kathy (Charlie) Lemons and Steve Moore. Her grandchildren include Heather (Jaime) Clark, Heidi (Jeremy) Owenby, Amy Moore, Josh Moore, Nick (Sierra) Moore, Dakota Moore and the later K.C. Moore. She is the proud great-grandmother of Sterlin, Hudson and Farrah Clark, Dre Owenby, Ally Owenby, Tanner and Kennan (Sierra) Phillips, Annie Moore, Bryleigh, Bradyn and Pypr Moore, and Jazzlyn Moore. Her great-great-grandchildren include Lynxx Phillips and Kenyan Phillips.

