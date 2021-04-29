Farrah Clark, the daughter of Jamie and Heather Clark of Hartford, celebrated her 6th birthday on April 10. Farrah is the granddaughter of Charlie and Kathy Lemon and Roy and Brenda Clark of Hartford. She is the great-granddaughter of Britt Davis and Betty Moore, also of Hartford. Farrah has two brothers, Sterlin who is 10-years-old, and Hudson who is 8.
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Sign up for E-Alerts
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News Alerts
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.