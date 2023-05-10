Kate Wilburn celebrated her 100th birthday on March 31 with her family and friends at Jefferson Park in Dandridge.

Kate was born Hattie Eula Mae Stokely on Black Branch, near Del Rio, where she and 16 siblings were raised in a four-room house. They piled together in the few beds and sprawled across the floors to sleep each night. She went to school until fifth grade, then had to devote her time to farming. She says of the farm work that “It was as hard of work as you could imagine.” She and her siblings did not often get time to play because they had to farm enough to feed their large family. Sundays were their one day to have a little fun together, playing ball and horseshoes.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.