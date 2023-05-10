Kate Wilburn celebrated her 100th birthday on March 31 with her family and friends at Jefferson Park in Dandridge.
Kate was born Hattie Eula Mae Stokely on Black Branch, near Del Rio, where she and 16 siblings were raised in a four-room house. They piled together in the few beds and sprawled across the floors to sleep each night. She went to school until fifth grade, then had to devote her time to farming. She says of the farm work that “It was as hard of work as you could imagine.” She and her siblings did not often get time to play because they had to farm enough to feed their large family. Sundays were their one day to have a little fun together, playing ball and horseshoes.
At only 15 years of age, Kate decided that her ticket out of farm work was to get married. She married Earnest Wilburn, who lived across the mountain from her. She soon learned that being a young wife and mother was much harder work than she had bargained for. She said she “jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire.”
Kate began having children at 15 and ended up having four boys and two girls – Perry, Kenneth, Marie, JD, Troy and Francis. She loved being able to grow up with her kids. They often played ball and climbed trees together in the woods surrounding their house.
The family lived for a short time on Ravens Mountain where Perry and Kenneth were born, moving next to Strange Hollow where Marie and JD were born, then back to Black Branch near her family where Troy and Francis were born. Kate tended to her children by making medicines from the plants she found around her home, a skill she had learned from her mother.
After Kate’s children moved out and her husband passed, she lived independently in Spicewood Flats. She worked as a cook at Del Rio School, then worked at maintaining campgrounds for the U.S. Forest Service. After retiring, she remained active – tending to her garden and flowers, quilting, painting, canning and cooking for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who came to visit.
Until several years ago, she would drive her little red truck down the mountain to go to church each week and see her family. This past November, at age 99, she moved to a nursing home in Dandridge.
Kate enjoyed being able to celebrate with her family and friends on her birthday. When asked how she felt about turning 100, she said, “I can’t believe I’m really that old!” Few people get to live to see a full century, and even fewer remain as tough and spry as Kate.
