Hudson Jett Clark
Buy Now

Hudson Jett Clark recently celebrated his 8th birthday on Saturday, January 23. Hudson is the son of Jamie and Heather Clark of Hartford. He is the grandson of Roy and Brenda Clark and Charlie and Kathy Lemons of Hartford, and the great grandson of Britt Davis and Betty Moore of Hartford. Hudson has two siblings; his brother Sterlin who is 10-years-old, and sister Farrah who is 5-years-old.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.