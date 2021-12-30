Audrey Weeks celebrates 100th birthday

Audrey Wilds Weeks recently celebrated her 100th birthday. She was born December 23, 1921 to William Judson Wilds and Audrey Blanche Brooks at the home of her grandfather, John Royal Brooks, on the French Broad River in the Manning Chapel community.
She was the fourth of six children: Bernard, Fayne, Gladys (Copp), Doris (Parks), and Hazel (Walker), all who have predeceased her.
She received her education in the two-room school in Manning Chapel, graduated from Parrottsville High School, and earned a degree from Asheville Normal Teachers’ College.
After graduation her first job was teaching school at Calderwood, Tennessee. She later accepted a teaching position in Boynton, Florida where she met her future husband, Jim Weeks, to whom she was married for 71 years.
Audrey missed the hills of Tennessee and returned and settled in Morristown where Jim worked at America Enka and Audrey taught school for forty years in the Hamblen County school system. The family was active in her home church, Manning Chapel Baptist Church, which her father helped to build. They later transferred their membership to Bethel Baptist Church in Morristown.
Audrey and Jim had two daughters, Jackie (Rice) and Debbie (Cruey), and two grandchildren, Katie (Noe) and Michael Hulick. The pride of her life is her great-granddaughter and namesake, Audrey Emmaline Noe.
Audrey enjoys singing and listening to old hymns, working on genealogy, and talking with family and friends. She says of her 100 years, “We’ve had a pretty good time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.