Stacy and Michelle Rowland of Newport are pleased to announce the engagement and forth coming marriage of the daughter Hannah Elizabeth Rowland to Christopher Nathan Conley of Kingsport.
He's the son of Missy Conley of Kingsport and David and Sandy Conley of Newport.
The bride elect is the granddaughter of Bobby and Linda Blair of Newport, the late Hobert and Ruby Blazer of Newport, the late Clarence and Juanita Blair of Appalachia, Va., the late Robert and Lilly Lane, and the late Herman and Paralee Rowland.
Hannah is a student at South College in Asheville, N.C., working toward her degree in Radiological Science. She is a hostess at the Park Grill in Gatlinburg.
The groom in the grandson of the late Jake and Beverly Ramey of Kingsport, the late Joyce Conley of Duffield, Va., and Sandra Battistoni of Easthampton, Mass.
He is a student at Pellissippi State in Knoxville working toward his degree in Mortuary Science.
He is employed at Bridges Funeral Home in Knoxville. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to keep in line with safety guidelines, only personal invitations will be sent out.
The ceremony will be held October 3 at Open Door Church.
