Ann Ball is pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of her daughter, Haley D. Ball to Dakota Ball. Haley, a Newport resident, graduated from Cocke County High School in 2018. She is currently employed by Friends Animal Shelter.
Dakota, also from Newport, graduated from Cocke County High School in 2017. He is currently employed by Walgreens. Dakota is the son of Dennis and Missy Ball of Newport.
The couple will wed on May 12, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will be held at Mountain Fields Homestead, 875 Edwina-Bridgeport Road in Newport. Officiating the ceremony will be Christopher Michael Adkins. Following the wedding the couple will reside in Parrottsville.
