Sarah Beth and Tyler Rudolph Wedding

Sarah Beth and Tyler Rudolph

Sarah Beth Grooms and Tyler Rudolph were married Feb. 13 at Old Providence Chapel in Daleville, AL. Chaplain David Dodson officiated.

The bride’s timeless dress and pearl embellished veil were from Vow’d. The bridegroom wore his military best, which were the reinstated Army pink and greens, which were worn during World War II.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.