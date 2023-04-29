Sarah Beth and Tyler wed Feb. 13 Apr 29, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sarah Beth and Tyler Rudolph Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sarah Beth Grooms and Tyler Rudolph were married Feb. 13 at Old Providence Chapel in Daleville, AL. Chaplain David Dodson officiated.The bride’s timeless dress and pearl embellished veil were from Vow’d. The bridegroom wore his military best, which were the reinstated Army pink and greens, which were worn during World War II.The wedding style was classic presenting an almost back in time feel as the couple has an appreciation for tradition and beauty in simplicity.The maid of honor was Sarah Conard. Bridesmaids were Alexis Grooms, Jocelyn Madonna and Emmaline Yoder.The bridegroom’s best man was his brother closest to him in age, Brent Rudolph. Groomsmen were Will Grooms, Sean Rudolph and Kenneth Yoder.Isabelle Rudolph was the flower girl.The bridegroom’s brothers, Ken and Kyle Rudolph, were ushers.The couple’s pup, Chanel, was a special guest.The reception, which was laid-back in nature, was filled with breakfast foods and a cereal bar, which represented the meal the couple had on their first date.Their getaway ride was the bridegroom’s white Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The bride turned her mother’s wedding dress into a top and pants to wear as her getaway attire.The bride is the daughter of Kathy Hobbs and Shannon Grooms. Her grandparents are Beulah and Bill Bowers.The bridegroom is the son of Neil and Esther Rudolph. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clothing Food Agriculture Motorcycle Industry Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletters here! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition The Newport Plain Talk To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Sign up for E-Alerts Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
