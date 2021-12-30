The wedding of Devon Brooks and Ben Medina took place December 3, 2021 in Colorado. Attending the wedding were Devon’s parents, Rhonda Lewis and Clinton Brooks of Newport, Tenn., and Ben’s parents, Leslie and Tony Medina of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Also attending were Devon’s grandmother Jude Moore and her husband Mike Moore of Newport, Tenn.
The wedding was officiated by Ben’s sister, Ari Medina. Devon’s maid of honor was Katie Williamson and Ben’s best man was Shane Forbes. Also, Sadie Bugg was flower dog and witness to the ceremony.
After a honeymoon to Ecuador, they will be returning to Idaho where Ben will resume his job as a smoke chaser with the U.S. Forest Service and Devon will return as a River Ranger with the Bureau of Land Management in Idaho.
