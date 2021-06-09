On May 22, 2021 at 6 p.m., Michael Blade Owen Davis and Alissa Rayann Starnes married at K&K Farms in Greeneville, Tenn., where the reception was also held. Pastor Kent Hightower officiated the ceremony. Davis is a welder and maintenance technician. Starnes is a full-time student working on her bachelor's in Art Education, to be an art teacher.
The bride's parents are Jennifer and Mikey Owens, and Katrina and Travis Starnes. The groom's parents are Tuesdee and Chris Davis. Grandparents of the bride; Jennie and Larry Stapleton of Talbott, Tenn., Glennita Starnes and the late Johnny Starnes of Newport, Tenn., and the late James Brockwell, Sr. Grandparents of the groom; Deborah and Tim Wheeler of Fort Worth, TX, Rhonda and Alan Davis of Laurens, SC, Danese Crawford of Bybee, Tenn., and the late Mike Jarnigan of Newport, Tenn.
The wedding couple will reside in the home they purchased in Bulls Gap, Tenn. Thank you to the family and friends who made the day so very special and all who were in attendance.
