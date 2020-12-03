Lowder and Carson Wed

Crystal Lowder of Morristown, and Ronald Carson of Newport, wed on November 11, 2020 at The Homeplace in Greeneville.
Pastor Byron Chambers officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Sarah JoAnn Lowder of Newport.
The groom is the son of Wanda Sue Carson and the late Cecil R. Carson of Newport.
The bride's mother gave her hand in marriage.
The maid of honor was Mary Myers.
Best man was Kevin Carson, brother of the groom.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Big Show Entertainment.
The bride graduated from Cocke County High School and Walters State Community College. She is a registered nurse.
The groom graduated from Cocke County High School, and is employed as a waste treatment technician.
