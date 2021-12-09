Amelia Adkins of Morristown and Traven Fowler of Greenville were married December 2, 2021 in a private ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Josh and Angel Adkins of Morristown.
Parents of the bridegroom are Ricky and Judy Fowler of Greeneville. The bride’s grandparents are Sharlene and the late Rick Godby of Morristown, and Mark and Jeanie of West Virginia.
The bridegroom is the grandson of Lura Walker and the late Charles R. Walker, and the late Andrew and Martha Fowler of Bybee.
Miss Adkins was given in marriage by her father. The couple is residing in Greeneville. The bridegroom is employed by U.S. Nitrogen of Greeneville and the bride is employed by Chick-Fil-A.
