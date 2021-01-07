Alexis Brooke Suggs and Micah Kaczor will wed on January 23, 2021 at Grace Meadows Farm in Jonesborough, TN.
Alexis is the daughter of Donald E. and Kim Suggs, Jr. of Newport. She is the granddaughter of Tommy V, and Carolyn Lillard, Jr. of Newport, and the late Donald E. and Delores (Floss) Suggs of Newport.
Alexis graduated from ETSU with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She is currently a second grade teacher at Centerview Elementary School.
Micah Kaczor is the son of Nate and Angie Kaczor of Ashburn, VA. He is the grandson of Doyle and Kay Wyatt of Mercer, Missouri, and Delores and the late Richard Kaczor of Lawrence, Kansas.
Micah graduated from ETSU with a Bachelor's Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. He played Minor League Baseball with the Colorado Rockies and plans to play in the spring with the Ottawa Titans baseball team in Ottawa, Canada.
The wedding will begin at 4:30 p.m. and is invitation only.
