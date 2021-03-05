COCKE COUNTY—Two additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 95 fatalities.
Active cases are back up to 64, after a mid-week dip.
Eleven new cases were reported on March 4, as the totalnumber of cases for Cocke County is now 4,012.
Total inactive/recovered cases have reached 3,853.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 52.14 tests per day, with an average positive rate of 6.3 percent.
Cocke County has reported 7,410 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered.
Fifteen percent of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 5.43 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
The state of Tennessee reported 1,514 new cases on the March 4, bringing the statewide case total to 779,449.
A total of 1,499 new inactive/recovered cases were reported, indicating a small uptick in active cases.
Forty-two new fatalities were reported across the state, bringing the total to 11,501 Tennessee COVID-19 fatalities.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases:
Sevier: 12,109/235
Hamblen: 8,063/122
Greene: 7,309/64
Jefferson: 5,688/126
The TN Department of Health reports a total of 1.52 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. 13.6 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose.
Reports from the CDC show 65,424 new cases nationwide on the 3rd, bringing the total to 28.58 million all-time.
1,947 new fatalities were reported, bringing the total for the nation to 517,224 COVID-19 related fatalities.
Over 82.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 54 million people receiving at least one dose.
