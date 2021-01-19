COCKE COUNTY—COVID-19 deaths in Cocke County have increased again as two more individuals have now passed away from the virus.
A total of 56 lives have now been lost to COVID across the county.
Ten new cases were confirmed on Monday as total cases have increased to 3,438.
The number of active cases decreased in recent days as more residents recover from their symptoms.
Cocke County currently has 322 active cases.
The total number of inactive/recovered cases increased to 3,060 as of Monday afternoon.
The county has averaged 83.43 COVID tests per day over the last week.
The average positive percentage during that time was 14.9%.
Hospitalizations have remained relatively low in the county as 87 individuals have been hospitalized since mid March.
Cases across the state recently increased to more than 687,700.
On Monday, over 2,400 new cases were confirmed. The total number of deaths in Tennessee increased on Monday as well. Thirty-nine deaths were reported, which brings the state’s total to 8,430.
Inactive/recovered cases have increased at the state level in recent days.
Nearly 615,000 individuals have recovered leaving 73,031 active cases across the state.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 10,495/961
Hamblen: 6,990/663
Greene: 6,598/635
Jefferson: 4,779/600
More than 24.1 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 399,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 95.5 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 2.04 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries exceed 52.6 million.
