Active COVID-19 cases in the county have fallen back under 300, down to 271 as of October 11. In the last seven days, 152 new cases have been reported.
There have been 135 total hospitalizations reported due to the disease. Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported on October 11. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 75.7 tests per day, with an average positive percentage of 13.2%.
In Cocke County, there have been 34,230 doses of the COVID vaccine administered. Over 49% of the county’s residents have received their first dose, and just below 45% of the population is fully vaccinated.
