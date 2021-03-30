COCKE COUNTY—Over 25% of the county’s population has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Active cases have fallen to 133 in the county, with 11 new cases being reported on March 29.
The county’s case total sits at 4,337. No new COVID-related fatalities have been reported to the state, leaving the reported total at 97.
More than 4,100 cases are listed as inactive/recovered.
The county has administered 14,220 vaccine doses, and 14.49% of the county population is fully vaccinated.
Over the last 7 days, Cocke County has conducted an average of 54 tests per day, with an average positive percentage of 11.6%.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their percent population to receive at least one dose and percent fully vaccinated (as of March 29):
Sevier: 12,789/263 (20.57%/10.93%)
Hamblen: 8,338/100 (19.95%/11.54%)
Greene: 7,495/94 (25.35%/14.28%)
Jefferson: 5,930/88 (24.52%/13.28%)
Tennessee reported a total of 1,288 new cases and 14 new fatalities on March 29.
The confirmed case total for the state is now 809,692, with 11,866 confirmed fatalities.
Over 784,260 cases are listed as inactive/recovered, leaving an estimated 13,559 active cases across the state.
More than 2.58 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered across the state to 1.68 million people.
Approximately 21.56% of Tennesseans have received at least one dose, and about 12.01% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 47,464 new cases on March 28. The U.S. has surpassed 30 million cases across the nation.
A total of 560 new fatalities were reported, bringing the total to 546,704 American lives lost to the virus.
In the U.S., 146 million doses of the vaccine has been administered to 95 million people.
A total of 28.6% of the nation has received at least on dose and 15.8% are fully vaccinated, as many states are expanding vaccine eligibility.
