COCKE COUNTY—In the last seven days, 39 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county. From June 28 through July 11, only 12 cases were reported. Since then, there have been 50 new cases in the county.
Currently, there are 47 active cases of COVID-19 in Cocke County, which is the highest count the county has seen since early May.
No new cases were reported for July 26, but the county recently pushed over 4,600 cases since the outbreak of the virus.
No new deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged just fewer than 20 tests per day with an average positive rate of 12.4%.
Cocke County health providers have administered 28,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents. Over 41.5% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 37.5% of the population is fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 13,866/177 (39.86%/35.58%)
Hamblen: 8,835/103 (33.46%/30.44%)
Greene: 8,159/86 (38.18%/34.85%)
Jefferson: 6,433/68 (42.57%/38.48%)
The CDC reported 258 new cases in the state of Tennessee for July 26. Over the last seven days, 7,681 new cases have been reported in the state.
Twenty-five Tennesseans have lost their lives to the virus in the last seven days, which brings the state’s death toll to 12,679.
5.54 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 2.98 million Tennesseans.
Nearly 44% of all Tennesseans have received at least their first dose, and 38.9% are fully vaccinated.
Tennessee ranks near the bottom of the list of states in regards to vaccination rates, rated 45th in percent of population with one dose and 43rd in percent fully vaccinated.
Across the nation, nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases and 45 fatalities were reported for July 26.
34.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the nation.
342 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 188 million Americans as of July 26.
Numbers show that 56.8% of the population has received their first dose and 49.1% are fully vaccinated.
