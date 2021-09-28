COCKE COUNTY—As of September 27, there were still 384 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Fourteen new cases were reported on September 27 alone.
From September 20 through 26, there were 222 new cases reported.
Of those, 75 cases were reported in patients aged 5-18 years old, according to state data.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has conducted 69.4 COVID-19 tests per day with an average positive rate of 22.6%.
Since last week’s update, 476 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered, bringing the population percent with at least one dose up to 48.65%, and the percent fully vaccinated to 42.16%.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 18,918/877 (50.12%/41.79%)
Hamblen: 12,481/518 (41.09%/35.34%)
Greene: 12,428/698 (44.64%/39.26%)
Jefferson: 9,388/518 (51.17%/44.25%)
The CDC has reported just over 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 across the state of Tennessee in the last seven days. Tennessee still ranks in the top 10 highest new cases per capita in those seven days.
The CDC also reports 413 new deaths in those seven days, placing Tennessee at ninth-highest COVID deaths per capita in that window.
The state reports 6.69 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered across the state as of September 27. Approximately 3.57 million Tennesseans have received at least one dose, including 3.05 million who are fully vaccinated and 82,508 who have received an additional booster dose.
These numbers equate to 52.2% of the population with at least one shot and 45.9% fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 30,928 new cases in the U.S. on September 27. The national case total currently sits at 42.85 million cases since the onset of the pandemic.
More than 265 new deaths were reported on the day across the nation, which pushes the national toll to 686,639 American lives lost.
Over 213 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, accounting for 64% of the population. 55.4% of Americans are fully vaccinated.
