COCKE COUNTY—The CDC reported 212 new COVID cases in the county from February 23 through March 3. In that same time, five new COVID-related hospitalizations were reported and fewer than 10 deaths. According to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) County Dashboard, no new COVID fatalities were reported from February 16-22.
There have been approximately 11,500 cases in the county since the onset of the pandemic.
According to TDH, approximately 53.1% of the county’s population has received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, and 48.3% of the county has been fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their new COVID cases and hospitalizations for the week, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 319/11 (55.36%/49.24%)
Hamblen: 179/6 (46.16%/41.69%)
Greene: 314/11 (49.14%/44.92%)
Jefferson: 183/5 (57.38%/50.94%)
The CDC reported 1,804 new COVID cases in the state of Tennessee for March 3, part of 11,200 new cases in the past seven days. All-time, there have been over 2 million cases in the state. The CDC also reported 55 new COVID-related fatalities in the state, included in the 539 deaths over the past seven days. As of Thursday, 24,550 Tennesseans had lost their lives to the virus.
Approximately 59.6% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 52.7% are fully vaccinated. According to TDH, 20.6% of Tennesseans have received their booster shot.
The CDC reported 42,129 new COVID cases in the nation on March 2, and the national total stands at 78.9 million cases since the onset of the virus.
More than 1,890 COVID-related fatalities were reported, and as of March 2, over 950,000 Americans had lost their lives to COVID.
The percentage of eligible Americans (age 5 or older) with at least one dose of the vaccine has risen to 81.3%. Approximately 69.1% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.