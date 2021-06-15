COCKE COUNTY—The Tennessee Department of Health reported only five active cases of COVID-19 in Cocke County as of June 14.
Three new cases have been reported in the last seven days.
No new fatalities or hospitalizations have been reported.
The county has administered 25,797 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 38.4% of the county’s population has received one dose, and 34.7% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their percent population to receive at least one dose and percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 13,539/21 (36.54%/31.59%)
Hamblen: 8,677/7 (30.80%/27.54%)
Greene: 8,009/28 (35.05%/31.04%)
Jefferson: 6,318/14 (39.14%/34.81%)
The CDC reported 157 new cases across Tennessee for June 14, and 1,250 new cases over the last seven days.
No new deaths were reported in the state for June 14.
The state of Tennessee has administered over 5 million doses of the vaccine to 2.75 million Tennesseans.
Around 40% of the state’s population has received at least one dose, and 35% are fully vaccinated.
Across the nation, the CDC reported just over 6,000 new cases for June 14. About 33.3 million cases have been confirmed across the nation since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 143 new fatalities were reported for the day.
Over 174 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is about 52% of the nation’s population. Nearly 44% of Americans are fully vaccinated.
