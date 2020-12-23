COCKE COUNTY—The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Cocke County increased to 39 on Wednesday as two new deaths were reported.
The total case count for the county increased to 2,587 as 73 new cases of the virus were confirmed.
Active cases in the county totaled 508 as of Wednesday.
A total of 2,040 county residents are now reporting as inactive/recovered from their symptoms.
Seventy-four individuals have been hospitalized due to the virus.
Over the last several days, the county has averaged 153 tests per day. During that same time the average positive percentage was 23.2%.
Case rates by age continue to show that individuals 21-30 have the highest number of positive cases. They are followed closely by individuals age 31-40.
Active cases increased across the state on Wednesday as Tennessee saw a single day increase of 7,221.
More than 541,200 Tennesseans have now tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of deaths also increased as 111 were reported on Wednesday. Tennessee’s total number of deaths now stands at 6,380
Inactive cases increased by 7,590, bringing the total number to 455,586.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 8,154/1,506
Hamblen: 5,360/857
Greene: 5,086/992
Jefferson: 3,529/582
More than 18.3 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 323,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 78.5 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.73 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries recently exceeded 44.2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.