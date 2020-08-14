COCKE COUNTY—The fifth COVID-19 death in Cocke County was reported Wednesday afternoon according to data provided by the TN Department of Health.
Cases across the county continue to rise as 11 new cases were confirmed on Friday.
The county has a total of 525 cases. The number of active cases has increased to 204.
An additional 1,947 cases were confirmed in Tennessee on Friday.
That brings the state’s total number to 130,458.
Thirteen deaths were also reported on Friday, which brings the total number to 1,326.
More than 91,000 have now reported as recovered from the virus.
Hospitalizations continue to remain relatively low compared to the total case count.
Only 5,725 individuals have been hospitalized since the virus took a stronghold in the state.
Case counts in hot spot counties like Sevier and Hamblen have slowly leveled off in recent days.
Sevier has a total of 1,989 cases and 557 active cases at this time.
Hamblen County has a total case count of 1,476. Their active case count sits at 381.
Cases in Greene County increased by nine cases on Friday bringing their total count to 561. The number of active cases in Greene has surpassed Hamblen, and now sits at 385.
Cases in Jefferson County have increased in recent days to 639. Nearly 220 of those cases are active at this time.
Nearly 5.3 million cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed across the U.S.
More than 167,000 deaths have been reported nationwide.
Globally the COVID-19 count is closing in on 21 million.
The worldwide death toll from the Coronavirus has surpassed 760,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.