COCKE COUNTY—Cases of COVID-19 have increased rapidly in recent days across Cocke County.
There are now 32 active cases according to data provided by the TN Department of Health.
A total of 70 cases have been confirmed since the first case was reported in late March.
More than 2,000 county residents have now been tested for Coronavirus.
Numbers across the state continue to increase as an additional 1,806 cases were confirmed on Wednesday, July 1.
The number of deaths continues to increase as well as five more were recently reported.
More than 600 have now lost their life due to COVID-19 in Tennessee.
A total of seven deaths have occurred in Sevier and Hamblen counties.
Sevier has seen the largest number of cases with 657 total cases having been confirmed.
The number of active cases in Sevier is at 269.
Hamblen County is right behind Sevier in terms of the rapid increase in cases.
Confirmed cases have now hit 263 in Hamblen. A total of 137 of those are active at this time.
Jefferson County has also seen an increase in cases although not as sharp as Sevier and Hamblen.
Jefferson recently eclipsed the 100 mark having confirmed a total of 107 cases.
Their number of active cases is at 49.
Greene County has seen a slight increase in recent days, as their overall case count has reached 85. Twenty-nine of those cases are active.
Nationally there have been more than 2.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Close to 130,000 deaths have been reported across the U.S.
Global numbers continue to increase as more than 10.5 million have now contracted COVID-19.
The worldwide death toll now exceeds 512,000.
