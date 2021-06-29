COCKE COUNTY—Only two active COVID-19 cases remain in the county as of June 28. Only seven new cases have been reported within the last 14 days. No new deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.
The countywide case total stands at 4,546 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The county’s vaccination rates are still slowly climbing as 26,663 doses have been administered across Cocke County. As of June 27, just over 39% of the county’s population had received at least one dose, and just over 36% were fully vaccinated.
