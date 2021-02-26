COCKE COUNTY—COVID-19 related deaths continue to decline in Cocke County as do new and active cases.
One new COVID related death was confirmed on Thursday, which brings the county’s total to 92. That was the only death reported over a seven day span.
As of Friday, Feb. 26, there were 61 active cases of the virus in the county, which included six new cases that were reported to the state.
A total of 103 county residents have now been hospitalized due to their COVID symptoms.
The county has seen 3,972 total cases of the virus since the first case was reported in mid March of 2020.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 48.71 COVID tests per day. During the same time the average positive percentage was 5.3%.
More than 1,500 new cases were confirmed across the state on Friday. Tennessee has seen more than 772,000 total cases of the virus.
Fifty-six deaths were reported statewide, which brings the total number of lives lost to 11,377.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases:
Sevier: 11,967/245
Hamblen: 7,987/150
Greene: 7,271/81
Jefferson: 5,620/134
U.S. cases of the virus have been on the decline as well. The county has seen a seven day average of 69,450.
There have been a total of 28.5 million positive cases in the country.
Over 500,000 lives have been lost due to the pandemic in the U.S. alone.
Globally there have been 113 million cases with 2.5 millions deaths.
