COCKE COUNTY—The twenty-sixth county resident has died from COVID-19 related illnesses according to state data.
The information was released Friday afternoon as total cases in the county increased to more than 1,370.
Active cases have decreased in recent days to 145. There were three new cases reported on Friday.
More than 1,200 county residents have now recovered from their symptoms.
A total of 65 individuals have been hospitalized since the onset of the virus earlier this year.
Active cases increased across the state on Friday as Tennessee saw a single day increase of 3,733.
More than 300,450 Tennesseans have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Sixty-four deaths were reported, which brings the state’s total to 3,582.
Inactive cases increased by 2,932, bringing the total number to 265,459.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 4,029/391
Hamblen: 2,917/282
Greene: 2,394/305
Jefferson: 1,855/183
More than 10.6 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 243,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 53 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.3 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 34.3 million.
