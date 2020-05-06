COCKE COUNTY—As of Wednesday, May 6, the state of Tennessee had 13,938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to data provided by the TN Department of Health.
A total of 239 deaths have now been reported due to the Coronavirus.
Just under half, or 6,554, have now recovered from the virus.
Over 220,000 citizens have now been tested.
The case count for each county changes daily, and is subject to delays or missing data.
On Tuesday the Department of Health reported that Cocke County had 19 cases of COVID-19. That number has now been lowered back to 16 cases.
Of the 16 cases, 15 are now reporting as recovered. Reports show that 557 negative tests have been returned for county residents.
If true, these numbers mean good news for the county even if it’s for a short period of time.
Surrounding counties haven’t been so lucky as their numbers continue to increase.
Sevier County has 60 confirmed cases with 38 reporting as recovered. Two individuals in that county have died from the virus.
Greene County has been hit equally as hard, and now reports a total of 43 cases.
Thirty-nine of those cases are reporting as recovered, and Greene has reported two deaths from the virus as well.
Hamblen County currently has 19 cases with 16 having already recovered. They too have confirmed two deaths from COVID-19.
Close to 1.25 million cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed across the country as numbers continue to increase with guidelines being eased in many states.
The United States has reported the most deaths from the virus with the current toll reaching 73,211.
Over 3.6 million cases have been confirmed worldwide with the total number of deaths nearing 258,000.
