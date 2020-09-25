COCKE COUNTY—Newly released data from the TN Department of Health shows that active COVID-19 cases in the county have fallen to 23.
The numbers released on Friday show that a total of 743 county residents have tested positive for the virus.
Recoveries from COVID-19 have cleared the 700 mark.
More than 7,500 county residents have now been tested for the virus.
An additional 1,910 cases were confirmed across the state on Friday. That brings the total of COVID positive individuals to 189,454.
New recoveries are also on the rise, as 1,465 were added Friday. Total recoveries now exceed 172,000.
Forty-two additional deaths were reported, which brings the state’s total to 2,352.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,596/154
Hamblen: 1,899/117
Greene: 1,142/88
Jefferson County: 1,110/99
More than 7.02 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 203,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 32.4 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 985,000 lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
