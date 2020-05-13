COCKE COUNTY—As of Wednesday, May 13, the Tennessee had 16,370 confirmed COVID-19 cases. That was a single day increase of 260 cases.
There have been 273 deaths from the Coronavirus, with nine of the occurring over the last day.
Numbers are on the rise as the state recently tested an additional 8,993 residents.
The total number of tests performed is close to 293,000.
In Cocke County there have been 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases. All but three of those individuals have now recovered from the virus.
There have been 709 tests performed on county residents.
Sevier County, which has experienced a high number of cases, has remained steady at 65.
They have seen 58 recover from the virus, and two deaths have been reported.
Greene County has seen a decrease in active cases as of late, with 41 of those 47 reporting as recovered. They two have reported two deaths from the virus.
Hamblen County has seen a slight increase in recent days, as they are now up to 25 cases.
Seventeen in that county have recovered from the virus, while two deaths have occurred.
Cases across the country continue to grow as the U.S. has confirmed 1.4 million. The number of deaths has also increased to nearly 84,000.
A total of 4.3 million cases have been confirmed worldwide, with deaths exceeding 294,000.
