COCKE COUNTY—The number of active case counts across the state dropped drastically on Thursday and Friday.
Data shows that Cocke County has 50 active cases at this time.
The number of individuals that have recovered from the virus in the county is at 598.
The total number of cases stands at 655.
State officials say that a backlog of cases and data were recently entered into their system, which accounts for the drop in active cases.
An additional 1,051 cases were confirmed on Friday, which brings the state’s total to 160,597.
The number of recoveries surpassed that number at 1,588 on Friday alone.
The total number of inactive/recovered cases stands at 143,156.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,302/159
Hamblen County: 1,675/101
Greene County: 890/125
Jefferson County: 859/128
An additional 45,000 cases were confirmed across the country Friday bringing the U.S. total to 6.17 million.
The total number of deaths is over 187,000.
Globally case counts sit at 26.4 million.
More than 870,000 have now died from COVID-19 across the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.