COCKE COUNTY—COVID-19 cases in Cocke County took another jump as 27 additional cases were confirmed over the past two days.
The total number of cases has increased to 369. There are now 173 active cases across the county.
Cases across the state increased as well on Friday, as 3,088 new cases were confirmed.
This brings the states total to 105,959.
Twenty-seven additional deaths were also reported. Tennessee has now lost 1,060 of its citizens to the Coronavirus.
Cases in hot spots like Sevier County continue to see drastic increases on a daily basis.
Their total count is over 1,600, with an active count of 612.
Hamblen County continues to follow a similar trajectory as they too have seen a large increase in cases.
Over 1,180 people in Hamblen have now tested positive for COVID-19. Their number of active cases at this time sits at 492.
Jefferson County has seen a jump in recent days. Their new total number of COVID cases has increased to 474. A total of 221 of those are currently active.
Cases in Greene County may not have seen a drastic increase like others, but they are increasing. The total number of cases in Greene now sits at 344. More than 206 of those are active.
Close to 4.7 million cases have now been confirmed across the United States.
More than 155,000 deaths have been reported since the outbreak hit the country.
Global numbers have increased as well, as more than 17.3 million cases have been confirmed.
The total death toll due to COVID-19 has surpassed 674,000.
