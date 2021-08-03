COCKE COUNTY—The 102nd COVID-related fatality has been reported in Cocke County. With it have come 64 new cases in the past seven days, including 11 reported on August 2 alone.
There are a reported 97 active cases in the county, which is the highest active case count since early April.
In the last seven days, Cocke County health care providers have conducted an average 22.1 tests per day with an average positive rate of 14.8%.
Within the county, 28,488 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. In total, 42.3% of the population has received at least one dose, and 38.7% are fully vaccinated.
While these numbers are below the statewide percentages, Cocke County is approximately the twentieth-most vaccinated county out of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 14,166/406 (40.87%/36.01%)
Hamblen: 9,040/274 (34.18%/30.79%)
Greene: 8,298/180 (38.73%/35.40%)
Jefferson: 6,555/168 (43.43%/38.87%)
The CDC has reported over 10,000 new COVID cases in the state of Tennessee over the last 14 days, with 53 fatalities in that time. Those new cases bring the statewide total to 893,554 as of August 2.
There have been 5.63 million doses of the vaccine administered to 3.05 million Tennesseans. 44.7% of Tennesseans have received their first dose and 39.3% are fully vaccinated.
Across the nation, the CDC reported 15,896 new cases for August 2, and 67 new fatalities. On July 30, the CDC reported 103,366 new cases, which is the highest single-day new case total since February 6.
More than 347 million vaccines have been administered to 192 million Americans, meaning 57.8% of the nation’s population has received their first shot and 49.7% are fully vaccinated (including 80% of adults over the age of 65).
