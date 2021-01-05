COCKE COUNTY—Seven additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Cocke County in less than a week.
State data shows there have been 47 deaths since the onset of the virus.
Thirty-three new cases were confirmed on Monday, January 4.
The total number of COVID cases has increased to 3,028 of which 492 are active at this time.
Inactive/recovered cases stand at 2,489.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 85.86 tests per day. The average positive percentage during that time was 23.8%. The state considers 5% and lower to be in control in terms of spread of the virus.
Cases across the state recently increased to more than 600,000.
On Monday, over 3,500 new cases were confirmed. The total number of deaths in Tennessee increased on Monday as well. More than 140 were reported, which brings the state’s total to 7,168.
Inactive/recovered cases have increased significantly at the state level as Tennesseans recover from their symptoms.
Nearly 530,500 individuals have recovered leaving 81,756 active cases across the state.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 9,317/1,182
Hamblen: 6,142/804
Greene: 5,861/827
Jefferson: 4,090/580
More than 20.8 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 352,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 85.6 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.85 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries exceed 48 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.