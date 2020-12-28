COCKE COUNTY—Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Cocke County on Monday as the total number of virus cases has climbed to 2,739.
There are currently 483 active cases in the county.
The number of inactive/recovered cases continues to rise as well, as more individuals recover from their virus related symptoms.
More than 2,200 are reporting as recovered at this time.
Seventy-four county residents have been hospitalized due to the virus since the onset earlier this year.
There have been 39 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 88.57 tests per day. During that same time, the average positive percent was 19.7%.
Tennessee’s total case count increased on Monday by 3,712. The new case count for the state stands at 567,792.
Inactive/recovered cases increased as well on Monday by 3,298. More than 483,252 Tennesseans have now recovered from COVID-19.
Seventy-six deaths were reported Monday bringing the state’s total to 6,588.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 8,667/1,542
Hamblen: 5,662/837
Greene: 5,371/928
Jefferson: 3,736/597
More than 19.3 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 334,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 81.1 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.77 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 45.9 million.
