COCKE COUNTY—As the Christmas holiday approaches, Cocke County is experiencing another wave of new COVID cases.
As of December 20, there are 132 active cases in the county, including five new cases reported on the day. In the past seven days, there have been 80 new cases reported, part of the 140 cases reported in the past two weeks.
There have been 125 reported COVID-related fatalities in the county, with 151 reported hospitalizations.
Vaccine numbers in the county are still crawling upwards, with 51.25% of the county having received at least one dose. About 46.6% of the county is fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 21,384/387 (53.55%/47.55%)
Hamblen: 13,707/228 (44.22%/40.16%)
Greene: 14,904/311 (47.70%/43.57%)
Jefferson: 10,543/215 (55.20%/49.30%)
The state of Tennessee reported 9,782 new COVID cases over the past seven days. These push the state’s case total to around 1.35 million since March of 2020. There were 237 COVID-related deaths reported in the state over those seven days, meaning that 17,986 Tennesseans have lost their lives due to the virus.
As of December 20, over 1 million Tennesseans have received their COVID booster shot. Across the state, 3.9 million Tennesseans have received at least their first shot, accounting for 57% of the state’s population.
The CDC reported 88,379 new cases on December 20, pushing the national case total to 50.8 million.
There were 138 new deaths reported for the day across the nation.
As of December 20, over 77% of the nation’s eligible citizens have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 65% of the nation who are fully vaccinated.
