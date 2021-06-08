COCKE COUNTY—As of June 7, there were only seven active cases of COVID-19 in Cocke County. Only six new cases have been reported in the last seven days.
No new cases were reported Monday, so the county total remains at 4,539.
No new deaths or hospitalizations have been reported, either.
The county has administered 25,374 doses of the vaccine. A total of 38% of the county has received at least one dose and 34% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their percent population to receive at least one dose and percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 13,504/30 (35.98%/30.69%)
Hamblen: 8,639/11 (30.46%/26.86%)
Greene: 7,988/33 (34.70%/30.49%)
Jefferson: 6,287/17 (38.65%/33.85%)
The State of Tennessee reported only 110 new COVID-19 cases on June 6, bringing the state total to 864,195 cases.
The state also reported 222 new recoveries, pushing active case numbers down even further.
As of June 6, there are an estimated 3,000 active cases remaining in the state.
The running total of COVID-related fatalities in the state stands at 12,479 as of June 6.
Tennessee has administered 4.95 million vaccine doses to 2.7 million citizens.
Just under 40% of Tennesseans have received at least one dose and 34% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 10,150 new cases and 225 new fatalities across the country on June 7.
Nearly 303 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to over 171 million Americans.
Over half of all Americans have received at least one dose and 42% are fully vaccinated.
